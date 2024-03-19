Kudelski IoT and Dolphin Design unite to accelerate secure ASIC and IP projects

Partnership strengthens protection against cyberattacks and safeguards intellectual property and trade secrets.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Grenoble, France – March 19, 2024 – Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group, a global leader in digital security and IoT solutions, together with Dolphin Design, announce a collaboration aiming to simplify the development of highly secure ASIC and IP solutions for Edge devices, addressing the significant challenges of securing artificial intelligence (AI) at the Edge. Traditional microcontroller unit (MCU) designs are inadequate for the advanced data processing and security demands of AI models. The partnership introduces a paradigm shift in MCU design, essential for smart devices to improve performance by 1,000 times without increasing energy consumption.

Dolphin Design’s CHAMELEON platform, a versatile and pre-verified event-based MCU subsystem, now integrates Kudelski IoT’s Secure Enclave IP (KSE3). This integration offers a robust security layer, ensuring secure boot, firmware updates, identity management, and data protection. Additionally, the collaboration extends to Kudelski IoT’s KeySTREAM platform, providing a scalable “PKI as a Service” for secure lifecycle management of certificates and devices via a cloud-based application.

This comprehensive solution enables customer designs to achieve SESIP L3 certification, catering to the automotive, industrial, and medical industries’ stringent security requirements. Kudelski IoT offers extensive support, including threat assessment, design consulting, and security reviews, making it a comprehensive security partner to these industries.

“We have a very successful history of collaboration with Dolphin Design and are delighted to now announce the pre-integration of our respective IP and solutions to cover all of the security requirements now being requested in our important target markets” said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP of Kudelski IoT. “The combined solution provides robust end-to-end security in Edge designs by relying on a separated security enclave and the Kudelski IoT KeySTREAM platform to protect the customer ASICs and designs while making it very simple to provision these on the production line and manage their security lifecycle.”

“Security is an integral part of ensuring new designs comply with regulations such as ISO21434 and IEC62443 in the automotive and industrial sectors,” said Hakim Jaafar, VP of Marketing and Application Lab of Dolphin Design. “By collaborating with Kudelski IoT, we provide an one-stop shop for manufacturers to meet these requirements and achieve compliance in an accelerated timeframe by using our combined solutions and services.”

Kudelski Group companies have worked with device manufacturers to enable and protect their devices and associated services for more than 30 years. Kudelski is a pioneer in pay media and has been protecting digital cable, satellite, terrestrial set-top boxes, and streaming services since their inception, providing a wide range of security technologies and services with a strong focus on device security and certification. The company has provided certificates, keys, and credentials to more than over 500 million devices.

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group’s 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Dolphin Design

Dolphin Design, a Soitec subsidiary, is a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in ASIC and IP design targeting markets such as Defense, Automotive, industrial, Personal electronics, and IoT. Dolphin Design cutting-edge technology IPs in AI computing, Power management, High-quality Audio, Power metering, and design safety/robustness, allow their thousand customers/partners to accelerate design cycles, foster faster time-to-market and build products/solutions that address the challenges of any industry and support a more sustainable world.

With a customer-centric approach, Dolphin Design provides exceptional support for successful project outcomes.





