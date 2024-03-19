HCLTech and CAST expand partnership for custom chips

WOODCLIFF LAKE, US and NOIDA, India, March 19, 2024—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and CAST, a semiconductor intellectual property (IP) cores provider, announced plans to scale their partnership to offer customized chips to enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across industries accelerate their digital transformation and automation journeys.

HCLTech will enhance design verification, emulation and rapid prototyping of its turnkey system-on-chip (SoC) solutions by leveraging silicon-proven IP cores and controllers from CAST. This will help OEMs in varied industries including automotive, consumer electronics and logistics, to significantly reduce engineering risk and development costs.

“CAST shares our vision for innovative, industry-leading electronic systems design. Their high-quality and well-supported IP cores, coupled with HCLTech’s system integration design expertise, will enable us to deliver superior custom chips to our customers worldwide,” said Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

“Like CAST, HCLTech has a decades-long heritage of delivering superior semiconductor SoC solutions to their customers and partners. We look forward to working together with HCLTech and enhancing the reliability, efficiency and user-friendly nature of semiconductor SoCs,” said Nikos Zervas, CEO, CAST.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2023 totaled $13.1 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About CAST

Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is a silicon IP provider founded in 1993. CAST’s ASIC and FPGA IP product line includes microcontrollers and processors; compression engines for data, images, and video; interfaces for automotive, aerospace, and other applications; various common peripheral devices; and comprehensive SoC security modules. All conform to CAST’s strict quality standards for design, verification, and productization. Together with CAST’s responsive technical support, this ensures that designers using IP from CAST enjoy A Better IP Experience. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com.





