Synopsys Expands Semiconductor IP Portfolio With Acquisition of Intrinsic ID

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 20, 2024 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Intrinsic ID, a leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) IP used in the design of system-on-chips (SoCs). The acquisition adds production proven PUF IP to Synopsys' broadly used semiconductor IP portfolio, enabling SoC designers worldwide to protect their SoCs by generating a unique identifier on chip utilizing the inherent and distinctive characteristics of every silicon chip. The acquisition also adds Intrinsic ID's team of experienced research and development engineers who have deep expertise in PUF technology. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys financials, are not being disclosed.

"In our increasingly connected world, chip designers are integrating PUF technology in their SoCs for many applications, including identification and the creation of a product ID for track and trace," said Joachim Kunkel, general manager of the Solutions Group at Synopsys. "The acquisition of Intrinsic ID complements our extensive semiconductor IP portfolio, further helping designers create SoCs that are at the heart of today's smart and connected devices. We look forward to expanding our R&D presence in the Netherlands with Intrinsic ID's team and establishing a center of excellence for PUF technology in Eindhoven."

Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven semiconductor IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad Synopsys IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors and subsystems. To accelerate IP integration and silicon bring-up, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative provides architecture design expertise, hardening, and signal/power integrity analysis. Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support and robust IP development methodology enables designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market.

