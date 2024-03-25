Industry veteran Volker Politz joins Semidynamics as Chief Sales Officer
Barcelona, Spain – March 25, 2024 -- Semidynamics, the European RISC-V custom core AI specialist, has appointed industry veteran, Volker Politz as its Chief Sales Officer. He has worked in the semiconductor industry for companies such as Imagination Technologies, MIPS, Verisilicon, Synopsys and Renesas.
Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics, said, “We are delighted that Volker has joined us as his wealth of over 30 years of experience in IP sales for major companies will be invaluable.”
Volker Politz, added, “At every IP company that I have worked for, customers always want to modify the IP to precisely meet their application and were disappointed that only minor adjustments were possible at best. Semidynamics’ strategy of having fully customisable RISC-V processor cores is a breakthrough and just what customers want. Semidynamics’ new Configurator tool enables them to create a custom core configuration in a couple of hours plus Semidynamics can open up the core and insert custom instructions. Semidynamics’ vision of combining RISC-V, vector units and tensor units with customization is truly unique in the industry. Together, this is a world-beating combination and is why I joined Semidynamics. Plus, Roger is a world class expert in RISC-V with a speciality in vector units that are key to enabling the next generation of AI chip solutions to be created. He is Mr Vector!”
Volker Politz
Semidynamics www.semidynamics.com
Founded in 2016 and based in Barcelona, Spain, Semidynamics® is the only provider of fully customisable RISC-V processor IP and specialises in high bandwidth, high performance cores with vector units and tensor units targeted at machine learning and AI applications. The company is privately owned and is a strategic member of the RISC-V Alliance.
