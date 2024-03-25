CoreHW, in Partnership with Unikie, Introduces a Novel RTLS Technology that Significantly Enhances Power Efficiency and Positioning Accuracy

March 25, 2024 -- This year marks a significant milestone for CoreHW, as it introduces advanced Real-Time Location System (RTLS) technology to the market. This innovative offering includes asset and personnel tracking CoreTags, along with CoreLocator, following years of development and testing across a global customer base. In partnership with Unikie, CoreHW has integrated the Unikie RTLS core software, designed to calculate accurate and real-time positions of CoreTags. This integration provides the necessary APIs and software for RTLS system setups and life-time management.

This RTLS technology promises exceptional benefits, including an unprecedented accuracy of 10cm (3.94 in), robust security features, and flexibility and ease of installation. It allows for deployment in various architectures, including cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises setups.

CHW-LOC4000 CoreLocator

The CHW-LOC4000 CoreLocator is a state-of-the-art locator product designed for precise tracking of assets and personnel. It is an innovative design from CoreHW leveraging advanced patented antenna and Angle of Arrival (AoA) technologies. It delivers accurate 3D positioning capabilities, even in the most challenging environments. This compact, lightweight, and versatile device can support hundreds of active tags within the tracking environment, with multiple connection options for data and power.

CHW-TAG4001 and CHW-TAG4002 for Personnel Tracking

The CHW-TAG4001 and CHW-TAG4002 are advanced CoreTag products engineered for precise tracking of individuals which are equipped with patented antenna and IC technology. These devices are known for their exceptional accuracy, impressive battery life of up to 10 years, versatility, and adaptability for both indoor and outdoor applications. These tags are particularly useful in healthcare and hospitality settings, providing reliable location data of staff and guests. This ensures safety, efficiency, and operational excellence across these sectors.

CHW-TAG4000 for Asset Tracking

The CHW-TAG4000 CoreTag is specifically tailored for asset and object tracking. With patented antenna and IC technology and long battery life, it provides accurate positioning in challenging environments. This tag is a reliable solution for tracking valuable assets, ensuring their security and availability for both outdoor and indoor applications.

Unikie RTLS Core SW

The RTLS core software from Unikie includes efficient AoA positioning algorithms, tag and locator management APIs, security features and over-the-air firmware updates and configurability. The software offers high-level APIs for RTLS system vendors to access the real-time tag positions, system management, setup and calibration features and enables easy integration of BLE technology to existing or new RTLS systems or other enterprise solutions that want to incorporate precise real-time data of tags.

About CoreHW

CoreHW, a pioneer in designing and supplying ICs and RTLS technology, continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in asset and personnel tracking. Through continuous innovation and collaboration with industry leaders, CoreHW is committed to delivering Complete RTLS solutions that provide unparalleled accuracy, capacity, and efficiency in indoor location systems.

For more information visit: https://www.corehw.com/

About Unikie

Unikie is a software engineering and innovation company that infuses intelligence into machines, vehicles, and industrial solutions. We enable our clients to become leaders within their industries, securing their success in the evolving digital landscape of tomorrow.

Unikie is a world leading provider of BLE based RTLS software and works in collaboration with leading semiconductors, AoA antenna solution providers and RTLS solution providers.

For more information visit: https://www.unikie.com/





