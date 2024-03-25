Arm Highlights Future of the Software-Defined Vehicle
By Pablo Valerio, EETimes (March 22, 2024)
The roar of the engine once defined the automotive industry. Today, a new symphony is emerging, orchestrated by lines of code and powered by cutting-edge processors.
BARCELONA, Spain—Car manufacturers have meticulously crafted vehicles for over a century, prioritizing mechanical prowess and driving dynamics. However, the 21st century has witnessed a paradigm shift. The rise of autonomous vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-car entertainment features has propelled software to the forefront.
These advancements necessitate a significant increase in processing power and computing capabilities within vehicles. Traditional car designs, built around internal-combustion engines and basic electrical systems, must be revised. Modern cars are transforming into complex computing platforms, demanding a complete rethinking of the development process.
During the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Arm highlighted its leadership in automotive and, last week, introduced a new line of automotive processors focusing on enhanced performance for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).
At MWC, we talked to Dennis Laudick, VP of automotive go-to-market at Arm.
