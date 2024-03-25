Alpha Project: Secure-IC Leads the Cybersecurity Reinforcement in Baggage Transport

March 25, 2024 -- Secure-IC, in collaboration with esteemed partners Alstef Group, ECAM Rennes, and IMT Atlantique, is at the forefront of pioneering advancements in airport technology through the Alpha Project. This international consortium, rooted in Brittany (France) is set to redefine the landscape of airport operations with cutting-edge solutions.

At the heart of this endeavor lies the vision to transform airport baggage transport through the deployment of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), a venture that commenced in the summer of 2023 and spans over two years. Alstef Group, renowned for its prowess in delivering automated turnkey solutions for various sectors including airports, joins forces with Secure-IC to spearhead this transformative initiative.

The Alpha Project’s mission extends beyond mere innovation; it encompasses a holistic approach to enhance system performance, operability, energy efficiency, safety, and most importantly, embedded cybersecurity. With the support of Images et Réseaux, a leading digital innovation competitiveness cluster, Rennes Métropole and the Brittany Region, this project is poised to make significant strides in the realm of airport technology.

Key research areas within the Alpha Project include leveraging Artificial Intelligence and robot fleet management expertise from IMT Atlantique and ECAM Rennes to optimize AGV routes and missions. Additionally, collaborative efforts with Secure-IC aim to fortify the security of Alstef Group’s innovative AGV, BAGXONE, by integrating state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions.

Philippe Nguyen, Secure-IC’s Strategic Projects Director, underscores the significance of Secure-IC’s contribution: “Secure-IC’s system will enable the BAGXONE solution to continuously monitor the device’s cyber health,” ensuring unparalleled security in airport operations.

Through the Alpha Project, Secure-IC and its partners are poised to redefine the future of airport operations, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and cybersecurity in the aviation industry.

Learn more in this video:





