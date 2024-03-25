Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® 300 - World's First PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component IP
Alpha Project: Secure-IC Leads the Cybersecurity Reinforcement in Baggage Transport
March 25, 2024 -- Secure-IC, in collaboration with esteemed partners Alstef Group, ECAM Rennes, and IMT Atlantique, is at the forefront of pioneering advancements in airport technology through the Alpha Project. This international consortium, rooted in Brittany (France) is set to redefine the landscape of airport operations with cutting-edge solutions.
At the heart of this endeavor lies the vision to transform airport baggage transport through the deployment of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), a venture that commenced in the summer of 2023 and spans over two years. Alstef Group, renowned for its prowess in delivering automated turnkey solutions for various sectors including airports, joins forces with Secure-IC to spearhead this transformative initiative.
The Alpha Project’s mission extends beyond mere innovation; it encompasses a holistic approach to enhance system performance, operability, energy efficiency, safety, and most importantly, embedded cybersecurity. With the support of Images et Réseaux, a leading digital innovation competitiveness cluster, Rennes Métropole and the Brittany Region, this project is poised to make significant strides in the realm of airport technology.
Key research areas within the Alpha Project include leveraging Artificial Intelligence and robot fleet management expertise from IMT Atlantique and ECAM Rennes to optimize AGV routes and missions. Additionally, collaborative efforts with Secure-IC aim to fortify the security of Alstef Group’s innovative AGV, BAGXONE, by integrating state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions.
Philippe Nguyen, Secure-IC’s Strategic Projects Director, underscores the significance of Secure-IC’s contribution: “Secure-IC’s system will enable the BAGXONE solution to continuously monitor the device’s cyber health,” ensuring unparalleled security in airport operations.
Through the Alpha Project, Secure-IC and its partners are poised to redefine the future of airport operations, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and cybersecurity in the aviation industry.
Learn more in this video:
|
Search Silicon IP
Secure-IC Hot IP
- Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP). Complete end-to-end secur ...
- Secure-IC Securyzr(TM) Cyber Escort Unit IP provides real time detection of ser ...
- Securyzr iSE 100/300/700/900 series by Secure-IC: integrated Secure Element (iSE ...
- Securyzr Digital True Random Number Generator (TRNG) by Secure-IC, compliant wit ...
- Securyzr iSE 700 series by Secure-IC: an integrated Secure Element (iSE) for aut ...
Related News
- Secure-IC strengthens its innovation leadership in embedded cybersecurity with the acquisition of eShard patents portfolio
- Secure-IC And Menta Co-Develop Solution To Optimize Embedded Cybersecurity
- Menta and Secure-IC partner to optimize embedded cybersecurity
- Winbond Electronics and Secure-IC in Partnership for Embedded Cybersecurity
- Secure-IC and Andes Technology jointly provide cybersecurity enhanced RISC-V cores
Breaking News
- Alphawave Semi and InnoLight Collaborate to Demonstrate Low Latency Linear Pluggable Optics with PCIe 6.0® Subsystem Solution for High-Performance AI Infrastructure at OFC 2024
- Synopsys Adds AI-Driven Tools, Acquires PUF Security Firm
- Arm Highlights Future of the Software-Defined Vehicle
- Edge Impulse Deploys its State-of-the-Art Edge AI Models to Arm Microcontrollers Tools
- StarIC and GlobalFoundries announce strategic partnership, release high-Speed TIA and drivers to advance silicon photonics ecosystem
Most Popular
- Synopsys Expands Semiconductor IP Portfolio With Acquisition of Intrinsic ID
- indie Semiconductor Announces Strategic Investment in AI Processor Leader Expedera
- TSMC and Synopsys Bring Breakthrough NVIDIA Computational Lithography Platform to Production
- Synopsys Announces New AI-Driven EDA, IP and Systems Design Solutions At SNUG Silicon Valley
- Europe Leaps Ahead in Global AI Arms Race, Joining $20 Million Investment in NeuReality to Advance Affordable, Carbon-Neutral AI Data Centers
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page