Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® 300 - World's First PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component IP
Synopsys Adds AI-Driven Tools, Acquires PUF Security Firm
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (March21, 2024)
Synopsys added to the excitement of events in Silicon Valley this week with the announcement of new AI-driven EDA tools, and the acquisition of SRAM PUF security IP firm Intrinsic ID.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Synopsys Acquires RISC-V Processor Simulation Tools Firm
- Synopsys Announces New AI-Driven EDA, IP and Systems Design Solutions At SNUG Silicon Valley
- Synopsys Accelerates First-Pass Silicon Success for Banias Labs' Networking SoC
- Synopsys.ai Unveiled as Industry's First Full-Stack, AI-Driven EDA Suite for Chipmakers
- AI-designed Chips Reach Scale with First 100 Commercial Tape-outs Using Synopsys Technology
Breaking News
- Alphawave Semi and InnoLight Collaborate to Demonstrate Low Latency Linear Pluggable Optics with PCIe 6.0® Subsystem Solution for High-Performance AI Infrastructure at OFC 2024
- Synopsys Adds AI-Driven Tools, Acquires PUF Security Firm
- Arm Highlights Future of the Software-Defined Vehicle
- Edge Impulse Deploys its State-of-the-Art Edge AI Models to Arm Microcontrollers Tools
- StarIC and GlobalFoundries announce strategic partnership, release high-Speed TIA and drivers to advance silicon photonics ecosystem
Most Popular
- Synopsys Expands Semiconductor IP Portfolio With Acquisition of Intrinsic ID
- indie Semiconductor Announces Strategic Investment in AI Processor Leader Expedera
- TSMC and Synopsys Bring Breakthrough NVIDIA Computational Lithography Platform to Production
- Synopsys Announces New AI-Driven EDA, IP and Systems Design Solutions At SNUG Silicon Valley
- Europe Leaps Ahead in Global AI Arms Race, Joining $20 Million Investment in NeuReality to Advance Affordable, Carbon-Neutral AI Data Centers