Ex-DoD Official Says Chinese-Made PCBs Plague U.S. Systems
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (March 22, 2024)
Chinese-made printed circuit boards (PCBs) in U.S. military systems and infrastructure like power grids probably gives China kill switches and other backdoors that the nation could use in the event of war, a former Department of Defense (DoD) official says.
“You can’t put together a power grid without relying on Chinese circuit boards or non-domestic circuit boards,” Al Shaffer, former deputy undersecretary of defense, told EE Times. “If you rely on non-domestic circuit boards, and there’s a remotely triggerable kill switch, in essence, the potential adversary could control your power grid.”
