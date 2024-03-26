Qualitas Semiconductor and Ambarella Sign Licensing Agreement

SEOUL, South Korea -- March 26, 2024 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as QUALITAS) (QUALITAS, KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of interconnect solutions, has signed a licensing agreement with Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company. This collaboration is primarily focused on the next generation of autonomous driving vehicle safety systems, providing unprecedented levels of AI processing performance, power efficiency and reliability. This marks the fourth collaboration between the two innovative companies since their initial partnership in 2020. Qualitas is providing interconnect IP for all of Ambarella’s CVflow® AI systems-on-chip (SoCs) that are manufactured in a 5nm process.

As a fabless company, Qualitas specializes in delivering comprehensive high-speed interconnect solutions that are crucial for complex and large-scale data computations across various sectors, including AI, autonomous driving, data centers, AR and VR.

Among Ambarella’s CVflow SoCs that are equipped with the Qualitas MIPI CSI-2 technology from this agreement is the CV3-AD family of autonomous driving AI domain controllers, which helps to enable the rapid and simultaneous reception of vast amounts of environmental data from cameras, radars and other sensors. This technology serves as a vital PHY IP, determining the performance of the SoCs’ MIPI CSI-2 connectivity. Qualitas’ IP stands out from competitors by occupying a smaller chip area, consuming less power and supporting high speeds of up to 10.29Gbps.

"We are delighted to expand our longstanding collaboration with Ambarella, to contribute our industry-leading IP to its next-generation CVflow AI SoCs," said Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas. "This achievement reflects our team's steadfast dedication to operational excellence and taking a customer-centric approach, fostering strong connections with our esteemed customers worldwide."

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a leader in high-speed interconnect technology, which is a key infrastructure of the 4th Industrial Revolution, encompassing AI, mobile devices, automotive systems and displays. We specialize in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification. We operate our business through the licensing of high-speed interface IP and by providing comprehensive design services.

Moreover, we have established a robust design methodology to ensure high reliability in ultra-fine semiconductor processes. With a proven track record in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors, our expertise spans the most advanced technologies.





