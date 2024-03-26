Chiplet Interconnect Pioneer Eliyan Closes $60 Million Series B Funding Round, Co-led by Samsung Catalyst Fund and Tiger Global Management to Address Most Pressing Challenge in Development of Generative AI Chips

Eliyan’s UCIe-, BoW-, or UMI™-compliant PHY addresses memory and IO wall constraints on either advanced or standard packaging material

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – March 25, 2024 – Eliyan (“Eliyan”) Corporation, credited for the invention of the semiconductor industry’s highest-performance and most efficient chiplet interconnect, today announced the closing of its latest funding round, totaling $60 million. The funding was co-led by Samsung Catalyst Fund and Tiger Global Management and includes participation from existing investors, including Intel Capital, as well as SK hynix, Cleveland Avenue and Mesh Ventures, amongst others.

The additional investment follows the company’s $40 million Series A round in 2022. It will enable Eliyan to continue its focus on the most pressing challenges facing the design and manufacturing of advanced AI chips that use multi-die architectures in either advanced packaging or standard organic substrates. Its chiplet interconnect technology allows chip makers to achieve new levels of performance and power efficiency.

In addition to die-to-die interconnect in chiplet-based designs, the company addresses the growing challenge of memory capacity and bandwidth in AI chips with its innovative Universal Memory Interface (UMI™). The bi-directional interconnect method aims at the “memory wall” issue facing large, multi-die designs. UMI enables a very bandwidth-efficient connection to memory, in both standard organic substrates and advanced packaging. Given its highly efficient PHY beachfront area, UMI provides a significant increase in aggregate memory bandwidth per AI chip and major die area reduction needed for memory interfaces. Read more on UMI here.

Eliyan’s NuLink™ PHY recently taped out on TSMC’s 3nm process, targeting industry-leading performance of up to 64Gbs per link, at an unprecedented performance/power ratio.

“We are thrilled to co-lead Eliyan’s Series B round and partner with an exceptional team known for their unique expertise in interconnect and mixed signal technologies,” said Marco Chisari, Head of Samsung Semiconductor Innovation Center and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics. “Intensive workloads and cutting-edge applications, including Generative AI and automotive, are driving the demand for more sophisticated semiconductor design and the adoption of chiplet architecture.”

“At a time when the explosion of AI is driving increasing connectivity needs and the semiconductor industry is undergoing a seismic shift with the rise of multi-die implementation, Eliyan is poised to revolutionize chiplet connectivity technology by unleashing the ultimate performance of chiplet-based systems,” said Srini Ananth, Managing Director at Intel Capital. “Eliyan’s continued advancements in die-to-die interconnect architecture and its scalability in the AI era, truly marks a significant milestone in the larger chiplet revolution.”

“This investment reflects the confidence in our approach to integrating multi-chip architectures that address the critical challenges of high costs, low yield, power consumption, manufacturing complexity, and size limitations. Our NuLink technology has achieved commercial readiness with tape outs in the most advanced processes, and is optimized for delivering the necessary high bandwidth, low latency, and low power capabilities. We thank all of our investors for their support of our vision of enabling the ultimate chiplet systems for the new AI era,” said Ramin Farjadrad, co-founder and CEO of Eliyan.

About Samsung Catalyst Fund

Samsung Catalyst Fund (SCF) is Samsung Electronics’ evergreen multi-stage venture capital fund that invests in deep-tech infrastructure and data-enabled platforms. SCF’s sectors of interest span multiple domains including datacenter and cloud, artificial intelligence, networking and 5G, automotive, sensors, quantum computing and beyond. SCF aspires to work closely with brilliant entrepreneurs and disruptive ideas, harnessing our global reach to create value and foster mutual growth and benefits. Among the many advantages our founders enjoy are shared resources, financing, networking, corporate development, and mentorship from SCF’s domain experts.

About Tiger Global Management

Founded in 2001, Tiger Global Management, LLC invests in private and public companies across the global Internet, software, consumer, and financial technology industries. Tiger Global’s mission is to generate long-term world-class returns for its investors.

About Eliyan

Eliyan Corporation is leading the chiplet revolution, focusing on a fundamental challenge with scaling semiconductor performance, size, power, and cost to meet the needs of high-performance computing applications, from desktop to datacenter. It has developed a breakthrough method to enable the industry’s highest performing interconnect for homogenous and heterogenous multi-die architectures using both advanced and standard packaging substrate. To date, the company has received funding from Celesta Capital, Cleveland Avenue, Intel Capital, Mesh Ventures, Micron Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund, SK hynix, Tiger Global Management, and Tracker Capital Management. It is based in Santa Clara, California. More information can be found here. www.eliyan.com





