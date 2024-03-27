T2M IP Unveils Cutting-Edge HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY & Controller IP Cores are available for immediate licensing for your advanced diverse applications

March 27, 2024 – T2M IP, a distinguished global business development company specializing in complex system-level semiconductor IP cores solutions, proudly announced its latest innovation – the HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY & Controller IP Cores. This advanced IP cores promises to revolutionize various applications across industries with its unparalleled performance and versatility. As a trusted representative of clients' intellectual property in the global marketplace, T2M IP continues to push boundaries and set new standards in semiconductor IP solutions. The unveiling of the HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY & Controller IP Cores underscores T2M IP's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technologies that empower businesses and fuel innovation worldwide.

Designed to meet the demands of modern multimedia systems, the HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY & Controller IP Cores offers exceptional features and capabilities tailored for diverse applications. Whether it's high-definition displays, gaming consoles, multimedia streaming devices, or automotive infotainment systems, this IP cores delivers unmatched performance, reliability, and compatibility.

Compliance with HDMI 2.0 specifications, ensuring seamless integration and interoperability with existing systems. High-speed data transmission capabilities, supporting ultra-high-definition resolutions and immersive audio formats. Low-latency performance for real-time multimedia applications, guaranteeing smooth and fluid user experiences. Robust error handling and correction mechanisms, enhancing data integrity and reliability in challenging environments.

The HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY & Controller IP Core by T2M IP is now available for licensing, enabling semiconductor companies, OEMs, and system integrators to accelerate their product development cycles and bring next-generation multimedia solutions to market faster.

In addition to HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY & Controller IP Cores, T2M IP has a broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, MIPI C_D Combo PHY, Display Port, DDR, MIPI (CSI, DSI, Soundwire, I3C), 10/100/1000 Ethernet, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, Analog IPs and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand-alone or with pre-integrated Controller and PHY IP Cores. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M-IP: We are a leading global business development company specializing in complex system-level semiconductor IP solutions. With a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and a proven track record of success, T2M IP is a trusted partner for semiconductor companies worldwide, driving innovation and enabling growth in dynamic markets. For more information about the HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY & Controller IP Core and other semiconductor IP solutions by T2M IP, please visit our official webpage: https://t-2-m.com/.





