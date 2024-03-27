Efabless Launches an "AI Wake Up Call" Open-Source Silicon Design Challenge

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 26, 2024 -- Efabless Corporation, the creator platform for chips, has officially launched its 4th AI Generated Open-Source Silicon Design Challenge, themed "AI Wake Up Call!" The challenge aims to leverage generative AI to develop open-source hardware accelerators on the Caravel System-on-Chip (SoC) designed explicitly for Keyword Spotting (KWS) applications.

This contest emphasizes the integration of generative AI tools like chatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Copilot with Efabless’ chipIgnite platform, targeting the creation of cutting-edge KWS accelerators. Participants are encouraged to optimize KWS machine learning models and audio feature extractors, such as MFCC, to enhance performance and energy efficiency within the Caravel SoC environment.

"We want to empower the open-source community to develop next-generation hardware with AI," said Mohamed Kassem, Efabless CTO. "This challenge is an exciting opportunity to explore the potential of generative AI for keyword spotting applications, making smart devices even more efficient."

Efabless is awarding up to $30,000 in chipIgnite silicon to the winners. The challenge will enable not only the fabrication of their designs but also provide public recognition and promotional support from Efabless. Moreover, every participant meeting the contest requirements will receive a development board featuring a chip from one of the winning projects, further encouraging innovation and exploration in the field.

The submission deadline is Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm PT. For more details on submission guidelines and contest rules, visit https://efabless.com/genai/challenges/4

About Efabless

Efabless offers a platform applying open source and community models to enable a global community of chip experts and non-experts to collaboratively design, share, prototype and commercialize special purpose chips. Nearly 1000 designs and 450 tapeouts have been executed on Efabless over the past two years. The company’s customers include startups, universities, and research institutions around the world.





