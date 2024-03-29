H.264 High Profiles Encoder - High 10, High 4:2:2 and High 4:4:4 (12 bit 4:2:2 or 4:2:0) Profiles
China's Intel, AMD Ban Helps Local Rivals, Analysts Say
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (March 28, 2024)
China’s ban on government use of Intel and AMD processors will help domestic competitors like Hygon build sales, according to analysts.
China will eliminate the use of Intel and AMD processors from government PCs and servers, the Financial Times reported on Mar. 24. Intel declined to comment, and AMD did not respond to emailed requests from EE Times.
A low-single–digit hit in the percentage of total PC shipments might result from the ban, Bernstein Research senior analyst Stacy Rasgon said in a report he provided to EE Times. Intel counted on China for almost a third of its 2023 sales worth $15 billion, while China provided 15% of AMD’s total revenue at $3.4 billion, the report said.
