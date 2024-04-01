JESD204B & JESD204C Tx-Rx PHY & Controller IP Cores in 28nm are available for immediate licensing with Proven Automotive Compatibility

01st April 2024. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the instant availability of its partner’s Production proven JESD204B & JESD204C Tx-Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores in 28nm. These IP Cores have been in Production in multiple chipsets with a robust and high-speed interface.

The JESD204B Tx-Rx PHY IP core in 28nm interface, designed in accordance with JESD204B.01, delivers a versatile solution supporting data rates from 1Gbps to 16Gbps. With standalone capabilities for both transmitter and receiver functions and a selectable parallel data bus, it caters to diverse applications, offering flexibility in deployment. Key features encompass independent per-lane power control, programmable transmit amplitude, and embedded receiver equalization, enhancing signal integrity. JESD204B IP Cores has a great compatibility with T2M’s ADC and DAC IPs for high performance applications requiring rapid signal and data processing power.

The IP cores guarantee’s reliability with a 10-year lifetime, accommodating operational temperatures up to 110°C. Robust ESD protection exceeding 2000V for HBM and 250V for CDM ensures durability and adherence to JESD78 Class II standards for latch-up. This comprehensive solution not only meets the demands of high-speed data transmission but also provides the adaptability and reliability required for a wide range of applications, making it a compelling choice for semiconductor integration.

The JESD204C standard transforms data transfer with speeds up to 32 Gbps, fostering rapid communication between converters, CPUs, and system components. Enhancing scalability, it accommodates diverse architectures, ensuring effective synchronization. Robust error detection and correction methods elevate data integrity, prioritizing system performance.

JESD204C emphasizes power efficiency, reducing energy consumption in data conversion and communication systems. Its standardized interface streamlines integration, fostering interoperability and expediting product development.

Coupled with the JESD204 receiver's compliance to JESD204A, B.01, and C specifications, supporting up to 32 Gbps, programmable clock frequencies, and versatile configurations, this duo sets a new benchmark for reliable, efficient, and interconnected data transmission in advanced systems.

The JESD204B and JESD204C standards in 28nm redefine high-speed digital interfaces, establishing new benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and scalability. This dynamic combination signifies a notable advancement, enhancing performance and flexibility across various applications, reflecting the evolution of data transfer standards for contemporary systems. Additionally, both JESD204B and JESD204C Tx-Rx PHY and Controller IP cores are ready for immediate licensing, offering a seamless integration path for those looking to leverage these cutting-edge standards in their projects.

Availability: These Semiconductor Peripheral Interface IP Cores are available for instant licensing stand-alone and multiple IPs can be provided as a bundle package.

