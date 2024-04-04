Performance Efficiency AI Accelerator for Mobile and Edge Devices
Defacto now part of Arm's Partner Catalog
April 4, 2024 – Defacto Technologies announces to be now part of the Arm Partner Catalog.
Since more than a decade, Defacto and Arm collaborate closely to help joint customers to build the most advanced and best-in class System on Chip designs.
The Defacto’s SoC Compiler design solution enables Arm users to increase the automation level when building Arm-based subsystems and SoC designs by automatically building the top level architecture of a complete SoC and generating needed RTL and design collateral files (UPF, SDC, IP-XACT) ready for both synthesis and simulation.
“Being officially part of the Arm Partner Catalog demonstrates the strong collaboration and relationship between Arm and Defacto. We are excited to keep working together with Arm to build the future!” Said Chouki Aktouf, Founder & CEO of Defacto.
About Defacto Technologies
Defacto Technologies is an innovative chip design software company providing breakthrough RTL platforms to enhance integration, verification and Signoff of IP cores and System on Chips.
By adopting Defacto’s SoC Compiler design solutions, major semiconductor companies are continuously moving from traditional and painful SoC design tasks to a fully automated design methodology. The related ROI has been proven for hundreds of projects.
