Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 16.3% Year-to-Year in February

Year-to-year market growth in February is largest since May 2022; worldwide chip sales decrease 3.1% month-to-month

WASHINGTON—April 3, 2024—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales totaled $46.2 billion during the month of February 2024, an increase of 16.3% compared to the February 2023 total of $39.7 billion but a decrease of 3.1% from the January 2024 total of $47.6 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Although month-to-month sales were down slightly, global semiconductor sales in February remained well ahead of the total from the same month last year, a continuation of the strong year-to-year growth the market has experienced since the middle of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales in February increased on a year-to-year basis by the largest percentage since May 2022, and market growth is projected to persist during the remainder of the year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in China (28.8%), the Americas (22.0%), and Asia Pacific/All other (15.4%), but down in Europe (-3.4%) and Japan (-8.5%). Month-to-month sales were down across all markets: Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.3%), Europe (-2.3%), Japan (-2.5%), the Americas (-3.9%), and China (-4.3%).

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





