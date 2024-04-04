NeuReality Boosts AI Acelerator Utilization With NAPU
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (April 4, 2024)
Startup NeuReality wants to replace the host CPU in data center AI inference systems with dedicated silicon that can cut total cost of ownership and power consumption. The Israeli startup developed a class of chip it calls the network addressable processing unit (NAPU), which includes hardware implementations for typical CPU functions like the hypervisor. NeuReality’s aim is to increase AI accelerator utilization by removing bottlenecks caused by today’s host CPUs.
NeuReality CEO Moshe Tanach told EE Times its NAPU enables 100% utilization of AI accelerators.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Europe Leaps Ahead in Global AI Arms Race, Joining $20 Million Investment in NeuReality to Advance Affordable, Carbon-Neutral AI Data Centers
- BrainChip Boosts Space Heritage with Launch of Akida into Low Earth Orbit
- Arm shares jump 50% on AI, China boosts to results
- Rambus Boosts AI Performance with 9.6 Gbps HBM3 Memory Controller IP
- NeuReality and Veriest Achieve Great Engineering Feat to Advance AI Chips for World's Largest Data Centers
Breaking News
- Semidynamics announces All-In-One AI IP for super powerful, next generation AI chips
- RED Semiconductor announces VISC™ licensable high performance processor architecture for RISC-V
- NeuReality Boosts AI Acelerator Utilization With NAPU
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 16.3% Year-to-Year in February
- sureCore announces low power memory compiler for 16nm FinFET
Most Popular
- Intel Outlines Financial Framework for Foundry Business, Sets Path to Margin Expansion
- RED Semiconductor announces VISC™ licensable high performance processor architecture for RISC-V
- Defacto now part of Arm's Partner Catalog
- sureCore announces low power memory compiler for 16nm FinFET
- Think Silicon to Showcase its Latest Ultra-Low-Power 3D Graphics and AI in One IP Architecture at Embedded World 2024