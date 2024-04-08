Silicon-Proven 12-Bit 5Msps ADC IP Core for High-Speed Data Conversion, Now Available for Licensing

April 8, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core, fully silicon-proven and ready for licensing. This cutting-edge technology promises to enhance the performance and efficiency of a wide range of electronic devices, from advanced consumer electronics to critical medical and industrial applications.

The new ADC IP Core is designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern electronics, offering accuracy, speed, and power efficiency. By delivering a high-speed sampling rate of 5msps with a 12-bit resolution, this technology ensures precise data conversion with minimal noise, making it ideal for high-performance applications such as digital imaging, wireless communication, and precision instrumentation.

Key features of the 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core include:

High Precision and Accuracy: 12-bit resolution for capturing detailed signal data with high fidelity. Exceptional Speed: A fast sampling rate of 5Msps, enabling quick data acquisition and processing for real-time applications. Low Power Consumption: Designed for energy efficiency, this ADC IP extends the battery life of portable devices and reduces the power requirements of stationary equipment. Silicon-Proven Reliability: Fully tested and validated in silicon, ensuring that the IP meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. Easy Integration: Offered with comprehensive documentation and support, facilitating seamless integration into existing and new chip designs.

With the launch of our partner 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP core, we are at the forefront of addressing the ever-growing need for high-speed, high-accuracy data conversion in the semiconductor industry. Our commitment to innovation is evident in this latest offering, which not only pushes the boundaries of performance but also emphasizes power efficiency and ease of integration, providing our customers with a competitive edge in their respective markets.

The ADC IP is now available for licensing, offering semiconductor companies and system-on-chip (SoC) designers a fast track to incorporating advanced data conversion capabilities into their products. T2M IP dedicated support team is ready to assist clients in implementing this technology efficiently, ensuring rapid deployment and market success.

For more information about the 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing opportunities, please contact at mini@t-2-m.com

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

Availability: These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo





