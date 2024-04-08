MIPS Expands RISC-V Ecosystem Support to to Enable Early Software Development for Multi-threaded Cores
Live Demonstration of Synopsys ImperasFPM Models for MIPS Processors at Embedded World 2024 Showcases Collaboration for RISC-V-Based Designs
SAN JOSE, CA – April 8, 2024 – MIPS, a leading developer of efficient and configurable IP compute cores, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Synopsys, Inc. to accelerate ecosystem enablement of MIPS RISC-V IP and their customer’s ability to innovate compute without constraints. MIPS will showcase MIPS’ RISC-V IP Core technology utilizing the Synopsys® ImperasFPM Fast Processor Models and the Synopsys ImperasPDK Processor Development Kit software simulation tools at embedded world 2024.
|Ad
| ARC-V RMX-500 power efficient 32-bit RISC-V processor for embedded applications
64-bit RISC-V Application Processor Core
RISC-V-based AI IP development for enhanced training and inference
RISC-V high performance CPU
The MIPS RISC-V P8700 IP featured in the demo at embedded world, is a versatile processor, available in scalable multicore configurations, capable of running Linux and other high-level operating systems (HLOS) and is suitable for a variety of automotive (and non-automotive) applications. As a key benefit, customers using the Synopsys ImperasFPM and ImperasPDK fast simulation solution can get started early with software development for the MIPS P8700 and I8500.
“We are pleased to have strengthened our longstanding relationship with Synopsys, and to be demonstrating our innovative RISC-V products at embedded world,” said Drew Barbier, Vice President of Products, MIPS. “Our collaboration with Synopsys marks an important milestone for the company as we showcase our multithreading capabilities, enabling our customers to use the industry leading ImperasFPM RISC-V models and fast simulation tools to develop innovative and differentiated products.”
As part of its activities at embedded world 2024, MIPS will feature a “Synopsys Simulation Model Demonstration” showcasing MIPS’ multithreaded P8700 Series CPU running on Synopsys’ fast simulation tools in MIPS booth (stand 4-470) and the RISC-V International Pavilion. This demo will showcase real-time system deployments, as well as the ability to deliver leading RISC-V tools that accelerate compute innovation.
“High quality processor models are needed in the RISC-V ecosystem to enable early software development,” said Simon Davidmann, Vice President, Engineering in the Systems Design Group, Synopsys. “Our collaboration with MIPS enables customers to accelerate their RISC-V software development and functional verification of advanced SoCs using Synopsys’ leading high-performance ImperasFPM models.”
For close to two decades, MIPS has established a leading position with its deep technical expertise and intellectual property (IP). Today, the company is building off this innovation and expertise to give customers the freedom to build unique products for specific workloads utilizing MIPS’ industry-leading cores.
P8700 and I8500 development kits are currently available to purchase from MIPS. For additional information about MIPS, please visit https://mips.com/.
About MIPS
MIPS is accelerating compute density in the automotive, cloud and embedded markets. Giving customers the freedom to build unique products for specific workloads, MIPS’ industry-leading cores are configurable, efficient and easy to implement. Its multi-threading methodology delivers advanced scalability and the ability to efficiently move and process data faster. The company’s compute DNA spans three decades with billions of MIPS-based chips shipped to date. For more information, visit www.MIPS.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
MIPS Hot IP
Related News
- Andes and MachineWare Collaborate on Early RISC-V Software Development for AndesCore™ AX45MPV
- Industry Leaders Launch RISE to Accelerate the Development of Open Source Software for RISC-V
- Allegro DVT and V-Nova announce strategic collaboration to accelerate development of LCEVC ecosystem
- Synopsys Joins New Intel Foundry Services Ecosystem Alliance to Propel Development of Next-Generation Semiconductor Designs
- StarFive VisionFive Single Board Computer Officially for Sale, Accelerating RISC-V Ecosystem Development
Breaking News
- VeriSilicon showcased its latest power-efficient IP applications at Embedded World 2024
- Ambiq and PUFsecurity Join Forces on Energy-Efficient, Security-Enhanced SoC with PUF-based Root of Trust
- Arm Accelerates Edge AI with Latest Generation Ethos-U NPU and New IoT Reference Design Platform
- Autotalks and Secure-IC Collaborate to Create the Most Secure V2X Communication Chipset
- Xiphera Launches nQrux™ Family of Hardware Trust Engines for Hardware-Isolated Cryptographic Services and Computing Environments
Most Popular
- Sondrel CEO steps down as chip firm faces re-organization
- Imagination's new Catapult CPU is driving RISC-V device adoption
- Semidynamics announces All-In-One AI IP for super powerful, next generation AI chips
- Ceva Launches Multi-Protocol Wireless Platform IP Family to Accelerate Enhanced Connectivity in MCUs and SOCs for IoT and Smart Edge AI Applications
- PCIe 7.0 specification reaches "half way point"
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page