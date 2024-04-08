RISC-V International Achieves Milestone with Ratification of 40 Specifications in Two Years

Latest Ratifications Primarily Target Core Areas of Efficiency, Vector, and Virtualization

ZURICH – April 8, 2024 – RISC-V International, the global standards organization, today announced that 40 new technical specifications have been ratified in the past two years, adding to an extensive list of ratified RISC-V specifications. Primarily addressing three core areas, Efficiency, Vector, and Virtualization, these new specs cement the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) as one of the top three ISAs available today.

Across markets such as aerospace, AI/ML, automotive, data center, embedded, HPC, and security, companies are building innovative, customized, and scalable RISC-V solutions with the support of newly released RISC-V specifications and supporting extensions. Currently, there are more than 13 billion RISC-V cores in the market, and the ratification of these new specs further enables the growth and adoption of RISC-V implementations worldwide.

RISC-V is a standard ISA and allows members the freedom and flexibility to use RISC-V how they see fit. RISC-V International is the steward of the RISC-V standard and includes 75 technical working groups collaborating on standard specifications to advance the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Each extension and spec must undergo a rigorous development, review, and approval process before it can be ratified.

“As chair of the Technical Steering Committee and an active participant on several RISC-V technical working groups, I know first-hand the power of collaboration and its impact on the impressive technical achievements the RISC-V International community have accomplished,” said Greg Favor, chair of the Technical Steering Committee and co-founder and CTO of Ventana Micro Systems. “Organizations – both public and private – around the world are turning to RISC-V because of its elegance and simplicity. The base RISC-V ISA is simple and locked. The extensions and new specs ratified are a direct response to membership priorities and industry needs.”

Top specifications include:

Efficiency : bitmanip, Zc*, Zfa Virtualization : hypervisor, aia, iommu Vector : vector, vector crypto, FP16, BF16



These ratifications coupled with recent advancements in the RISC-V software ecosystem such as the formation of RISE and the software optimization guide, show continued progress. The entire RISC-V ecosystem benefits from a shared standard ISA, with design freedom, flexibility, interoperability, and scale. RISC-V International has a diverse membership base, with about one-third of the members in North America, one-third in Europe, and one-third in APAC. The collective investment and shared contributions of tens of thousands of engineers across more than 4,200 members ensure that RISC-V is already the accepted standard ISA in compute for generations to come.

“The RISC-V pace and breadth of innovation is truly impressive! Our community is driven by the power of innovation and collaboration that only a multitude of engineers can bring to ensure the technical building blocks of RISC-V withstand the test of time,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “Our open collaboration and dedicated technical community enable broad global adoption and participation, accomplishing significant and strategic technical ratifications in a short period of time.”

RISC-V International is committed to advancing the RISC-V ISA and pushing the technical boundaries of hardware and software design. In 2024, RISC-V anticipates the ratification of its Profile family and the ecosystem’s first Platform delivering increased portability in software design. For more information check out RISC-V Exchange, RISC-V Ecosystem Landscape, and the RISC-V Profiles Specification.

About RISC-V International

RISC-V International is the non-profit home of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) standard, related specifications, and stakeholder community. More than 4,200 RISC-V members across 70 countries contribute and collaborate to define RISC-V specifications as well as convene and govern related technical, industry, domain, and special interest groups. RISC-V combines a modular technical approach with an open, royalty-free license model — meaning that anyone, anywhere can benefit from the IP contributed and produced by RISC-V. RISC-V enables the community to share technical investment, contribute to the strategic future, create more rapidly, enjoy unprecedented design freedom, and substantially reduce the cost of innovation. To learn more, visit www.riscv.org.





