Via LA Announces Extension of HEVC Patent Pool to Include VVC and Welcomes TCL Into Newly Formed Program

World class technology company TCL joins HEVC/VVC pool as licensor and licensee

SAN FRANCISCO and SHENZHEN, April 8, 2024 - Today, Via Licensing Alliance (“Via LA”), the collaborative licensing leader, announced the extension of its HEVC Program to include the VVC standard (also known as H.266 and MPEG-I Part 3). This news marks a crucial shift in bringing together two major video coding technologies into the same patent pool to integrate and allow for easier adoption of the latest in video coding technologies.

The extended program is also proud to welcome the addition of TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, as a licensor and licensee.

Last September, TCL joined Via LA’s ATSC 3.0 patent pool, facilitating the manufacturer’s incorporation of high quality 4K / UHD and interactive over-the-air TV broadcast standards into its televisions. The company’s participation in the HEVC/VVC pool soon after not only marks a significant investment in VVC adoption but a vote of confidence in Via LA’s patent pools, which offer a seamless transition into the next generation of cutting edge market technology.

“We’re excited to continue building upon our relationship with Via LA through their newly formed HEVC/VVC patent pool. Contributing, sharing, and respecting innovations, TCL will incorporate the many innovations and core technologies the program offers into our world class TVs, and will also share these technologies openly with the industry to promote continuous innovation and development” said Victor Yang, vice president of TCL Technology Group. “Via LA’s patent pools not only offer access to essential patents but also tremendous value, and we’re looking forward to implementing these standards across our product suite to deliver the best viewing experience to our customers.”

“Via LA’s HEVC patent pool is thrilled to announce its extension into VVC, as well as welcome TCL — a company at the forefront of innovation across TVs, audio products, and mobile devices. Our collaboration provides greater opportunity in a rapidly growing field,” said Heath Hoglund, President, Via Licensing Alliance. “VVC offers essential patent rights in the next phase in video coding technology and will complement our HEVC program as technology companies around the world look to enhance their consumer product offerings with the latest innovations.”

Versatile Video Coding (or VVC) offers around double the data compression ratio at the same level of video quality or notably higher video resolution at the same storage size. The technology will be essential to video streaming as technology improves, vastly improving the user viewing experience as well as the amount of storage that video technology requires.

For more information about the HEVC/VVC patent pool, including information for prospective members, please visit www.Via-LA.com.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information about TCL, please visit https://www.tcl.com/global/en.

About Via Licensing Alliance

Via LA is the collaborative licensing leader, dedicated to accelerating global technology adoption, fostering participation, and generating return on innovation with balanced licensing solutions for innovators and manufacturers of all sizes around the globe. Via LA has operated dozens of licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of nearly 50,000 patents in over 130 countries with more than 500 patent holders and nearly 10,000 licensees. Via LA is an independently managed company owned by industry-leading participants with over 25 years of intellectual property licensing leadership. For more information about Via LA, please visit www.Via-LA.com.





