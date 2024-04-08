UMC Reports Sales for March 2024

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- April 08, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2024.

Revenues for March 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) March 18,167,134 17,688,853 478,281 2.70% Jan.-Mar. 54,632,099 54,209,447 422,652 0.78%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





