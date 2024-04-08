UMC Reports Sales for March 2024
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- April 08, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2024.
Revenues for March 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
March
|
18,167,134
|
17,688,853
|
478,281
|
2.70%
|
Jan.-Mar.
|
54,632,099
|
54,209,447
|
422,652
|
0.78%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
