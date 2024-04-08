PCIe 7.0 specification reaches "half way point"

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (April 3, 2024)

The latest version of PCI Express, PCIe 7.0, is on track for launch in 2025 with version 0.5 available today.

PCIe 7.0 updates the standard for PAM4 signalling to achieve 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration while still being backwards compatible. Most leading systems are only now shipping PCIe 5.0 in chips, and PCIe 6.0 was released as a standard at the end of 2021.

The PCIe 7.0 technology is aimed to be a scalable interconnect solution for data-intensive markets including 800G Ethernet, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud hyperscaler data centres, high performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing.

Click here to read more ...







