PCIe 7.0 specification reaches "half way point"
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (April 3, 2024)
The latest version of PCI Express, PCIe 7.0, is on track for launch in 2025 with version 0.5 available today.
PCIe 7.0 updates the standard for PAM4 signalling to achieve 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration while still being backwards compatible. Most leading systems are only now shipping PCIe 5.0 in chips, and PCIe 6.0 was released as a standard at the end of 2021.
The PCIe 7.0 technology is aimed to be a scalable interconnect solution for data-intensive markets including 800G Ethernet, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud hyperscaler data centres, high performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Alphawave Semi and Teledyne LeCroy Unveil PCIe 7.0 Signal Generation and Measurement
- PCI-SIG® Announces PCI Express® 7.0 Specification to Reach 128 GT/s
- Cadence Achieves PCIe 5.0 Specification Compliance for PHY and Controller IP in TSMC Advanced Technologies
- PCI-SIG Releases PCIe 6.0 Specification Delivering Record Performance to Power Big Data Applications
- PLDA announce the 2nd topic of their Webinar Series: "Building Smart Scalable Storage SoC With Embedded PCIe Switching"
Breaking News
- VeriSilicon showcased its latest power-efficient IP applications at Embedded World 2024
- Ambiq and PUFsecurity Join Forces on Energy-Efficient, Security-Enhanced SoC with PUF-based Root of Trust
- Arm Accelerates Edge AI with Latest Generation Ethos-U NPU and New IoT Reference Design Platform
- Autotalks and Secure-IC Collaborate to Create the Most Secure V2X Communication Chipset
- Xiphera Launches nQrux™ Family of Hardware Trust Engines for Hardware-Isolated Cryptographic Services and Computing Environments
Most Popular
- Sondrel CEO steps down as chip firm faces re-organization
- Imagination's new Catapult CPU is driving RISC-V device adoption
- Semidynamics announces All-In-One AI IP for super powerful, next generation AI chips
- Ceva Launches Multi-Protocol Wireless Platform IP Family to Accelerate Enhanced Connectivity in MCUs and SOCs for IoT and Smart Edge AI Applications
- PCIe 7.0 specification reaches "half way point"