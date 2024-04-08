Sondrel CEO steps down as chip firm faces re-organization
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (April 7, 2024)
Graham Curren, is standing down as CEO of loss-making ASIC design services company Sondrel Holdings plc. The company has received financial support from ROX Equity Partners Ltd. and is now set to return to private ownership.
After nearly 23 years leading Sondrel, Curren is being replaced by David Mitchard who comes in as interim CEO. Mitchard was previously managing director of Maritime Services at BAE Systems. Via a posting on Linkedin Curren said he intends to form a subsidiary company called Sondrel Ventures that will focus on strategy and business development.
In the first half of 2023 Sondrel made a loss before tax of £2.0 million on revenue of £9.3 million. Since then the company has had to contend with cash-flow challenges after a tape-out for a tier-one automotive customer was delayed towards the end of 2023. A consensus analyst forecast had expected Sondrel to achieve FY23 revenues of £13.0 million and an adjusted loss before tax of £6.0 million.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Carmel Vernia to Step Down as Chairman and CEO of Tower Semiconductor Board Carmel Vernia to Step Down as Chairman and CEO of Tower Semiconductor Board
- Synopsys Adds AI-Driven Tools, Acquires PUF Security Firm
- Scaleway launches its RISC-V servers in the cloud, a world first and a firm commitment to technological independence
- CEO Interview: Charlie Janac of Arteris -- "Pick a Viable Path, Don't Give Up"
- CEO interview: MIPS' Sameer Wasson on a RISC-V reboot
Breaking News
- VeriSilicon showcased its latest power-efficient IP applications at Embedded World 2024
- Ambiq and PUFsecurity Join Forces on Energy-Efficient, Security-Enhanced SoC with PUF-based Root of Trust
- Arm Accelerates Edge AI with Latest Generation Ethos-U NPU and New IoT Reference Design Platform
- Autotalks and Secure-IC Collaborate to Create the Most Secure V2X Communication Chipset
- Xiphera Launches nQrux™ Family of Hardware Trust Engines for Hardware-Isolated Cryptographic Services and Computing Environments
Most Popular
- Sondrel CEO steps down as chip firm faces re-organization
- Imagination's new Catapult CPU is driving RISC-V device adoption
- Semidynamics announces All-In-One AI IP for super powerful, next generation AI chips
- Ceva Launches Multi-Protocol Wireless Platform IP Family to Accelerate Enhanced Connectivity in MCUs and SOCs for IoT and Smart Edge AI Applications
- PCIe 7.0 specification reaches "half way point"