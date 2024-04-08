GUC Monthly Sales Report - March 2024
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Apr 8, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Mar 2024 were NT2,192 million, increased 24.6% month-overmonth but remained flat year-over-year.
Net sales for first quarter of 2024 totaled NT$5,690 million, decreased 12.8% compared to the same period in 2023.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2024
|2023
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Mar
|2,192,386
|2,192,994
|24.6%
|0.0%
|Year to Date
|5,690,371
|6,528,839
|N/A
|-12.8%
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
GUC Mar 2024 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|Turnkey
|1,501,631
|69
|NRE
|688,199
|31
|Others
|2,556
|0
|Total
|2,192,386
|100
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
