VeriSilicon showcased its latest power-efficient IP applications at Embedded World 2024

Nuremberg, Germany, April 9, 2024 -- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced its demonstration at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, booth numbered Hall 4A-518, where it is showcasing customers’ various leading products leveraging the company’s latest technologies and advanced solutions.

VeriSilicon’s one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services provide customers with intelligent, secure, and highly adaptable solutions, addressing a wide range of key areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Consumer Electronics and Smart Devices, Data Center and High-Performance Computing, Smart Healthcare, and Automotive Electronics. Highlighted demonstrations include:

VeriSilicon’s semiconductor IP licensing business holds the largest market share in China and ranks seventh worldwide1. Among the top ten IP companies globally, VeriSilicon’s number of IP categories ranks top two2. With over two decades of expertise in the GPU sector, VeriSilicon’s GPU IP has been shipped in nearly two billion chips. Additionally, VeriSilicon’s self-developed NPU IP has been integrated into 128 AI SoCs supplied by 72 licensees in more than 10 market segments, and has been shipped in over 100 million AI-enabled chips worldwide. In terms of video processing, VeriSilicon’s first-generation video transcoding acceleration solution, which is integrated with the company’s VPU IP, provides 6 times the transcoding capability of traditional high-end CPUs while consuming only 1/13 of the power. This innovative technology has been successfully applied to media accelerator chips custom-made for leading global chip companies based on the 5nm process and has entered the mass production stage.

As part of the Embedded World conference program, VeriSilicon’s Vice President of Vision Image Product Shang-Hung Lin will deliver a keynote speech themed Implementing Transformer Neural Networks for Visual Perception on Embedded Devices during Session 7.8 on Embedded Vision & Edge AI, scheduled for April 10 at 1:45pm.

“We are thrilled to present our latest and innovative IP solutions at Embedded World 2024. Our comprehensive Glass-to-Glass (from camera-in to display-out) intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio is silicon-proven, production-proven, and application-proven, which is configurable for a wide range of applications, ranging from low-power-focused to high-performance data center uses,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “In addition to our own IP offerings, we have also collaborated with third-party partners such as RISC-V IP providers and GUI software providers to deliver competitive solutions to our customers. Our commitment to IP innovations is aimed at empowering our customers’ success, enabling them to introduce innovative products to the market more quickly.”

To experience live demos and engage with VeriSilicon’s experts, please visit our booth at Messezentrum Nürnberg (Booth No.: Hall 4A-518) or schedule a meeting with us via email at eu-sales@verisilicon.com.

1 According to IPnest, April 2023

2 According to IPnest’s IP categorization and companies’ disclosure information

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to testing and packaging in a short time, and provides high-performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service providers, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six categories of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,500 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,800 employees.





