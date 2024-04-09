Autotalks and Secure-IC Collaborate to Create the Most Secure V2X Communication Chipset

The collaboration is set to boost the cybersecurity of today’s V2X technology, which must be fortified to withstand potential cyberattacks, data breaches, and unauthorized access.

Cesson-Sévigné (France) – April 9, 2024 – Autotalks, a world leader in V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions, and Secure-IC, a global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems, today announced a collaboration to enhance the security of Autotalks’ advanced V2X communication solutions.

Autotalks and Secure-IC will present their joint efforts at booth #4-571 during the Embedded World event from April 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany. The companies will showcase a working module equipped with Autotalks’ TEKTON3 chipset and Secure-IC’s Securyzr™ Hardware Security Module (HSM).

With the potential to revolutionize road safety and traffic efficiency, V2X technology must be fortified to withstand potential cyberattacks, data breaches, and unauthorized access. This realization led Autotalks to partner with Secure-IC, ensuring that its third-generation chipsets have robust security.

Autotalks made the strategic decision to license Secure-IC’s Securyzr™ IP and integrate it into its chipsets. This integration was further enhanced by Autotalks’ V2X Security firmware, leveraging the underlying hardware to create a state-of-the-art, certifiable V2X Hardware Security Module.

“The collaboration between Autotalks and Secure-IC signifies a shared commitment to advancing the security capabilities of V2X communication technology,” said Amos Freund, VP R&D at Autotalks. “By leveraging Secure-IC’s expertise in hardware security and certification services, Autotalks aims to deliver enhanced security features in its third generation V2X chipset, further solidifying its position as a leader in V2X in general and in V2X cybersecurity specifically.”

“By partnering with Autotalks, Secure-IC reinforces its dedication to fostering innovation in automotive cybersecurity” said Yan-Taro Clochard, Secure-IC’s CMO & VP of Sales. “Our Securyzr™ Hardware Security Modules empowers Autotalks’ cutting-edge chipsets with state-of-the-art security features, bolstering trust in connected vehicle ecosystems.”

About Secure-IC

With presence and customers across 5 continents, Secure-IC is the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects.

Driven by a unique approach called PESC (Protect, Evaluate, Service & Certify), Secure-IC positions itself as a partner to support its clients throughout and beyond the IC design process. Relying on innovation and research activities, Secure-IC provides silicon-proven and cutting-edge protection technologies, integrated Secure Elements and security evaluation platforms to reach compliance with the highest level of certification for different markets (such as automotive & smart mobility, defense & space, semiconductors, critical infrastructures, server & cloud, healthcare, consumer electronics).

Securyzr™ global product range for Automotive (called Securyzr™ iSE_700 Series) isadapted for ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 requirements (with certified products up to ASIL-D) as well as to comply with security certification schemes in Automotive, such asCommon Criteria EAL4+ PP0114 Car2Car (V2X).

For more information, please visit https://www.secure-ic.com.

About Autotalks

Autotalks (www.auto-talks.com), a V2X chipset market pioneer and leader, helps reduce collisions on roadways and improve mobility with its automotive qualified chipsets. The company’s chipsets offer the most advanced, truly secure and highest performing global V2X communication solution. Autotalks’ advanced technology, to be mass deployed in the coming years, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather, or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists, and pedestrians





