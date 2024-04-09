MIPS Continues To Expand With The Addition Of Industry Leaders from NVIDIA, Google and SiFive

Executives’ Technical Prowess Will Help Drive Innovation and Accelerate Product Development to Meet Customer Demand for AI Compute and RISC-V

SAN JOSE, CA – April 9, 2024 – MIPS, a leading developer of efficient and configurable IP compute cores, today announced the addition of three accomplished technology and semiconductor industry professionals dedicated to driving MIPS’ technical differentiation to support the company’s global expansion in the automotive, data center and embedded markets.

Reporting directly to CEO Sameer Wasson, the new executives include:

Durgesh Srivasatava, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Manav Mediratta, Vice President of Software Engineering and MIPS India Site Leader

Nasr Ullah Vice President, Architecture and Performance

“All three seasoned leaders bring deep technical and leadership experience in their respective areas of expertise that align with MIPS’ technical and business growth strategy,” said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. “Durgesh, Manav and Nasr will each play a vital role in helping to shape the future of our architecture and product roadmaps. I look forward to leveraging their leadership talent and experience in data centers, software and compute systems architecture as we deliver customers the freedom to innovate and design without constraints.”

Durgesh Srivasatava will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer at MIPS, bringing with him a wealth of expertise in Systems Architecture for AI based Data Centers and Infrastructure Systems. Prior to his tenure at MIPS, Mr. Srivasatava held the esteemed position of Data Center Product Architect and Senior Director at Nvidia, where he served as a pivotal liaison between Hyperscalers and the NVIDIA technical team, facilitating the seamless deployment of NVIDIA solutions. Prior to working at NVIDIA, Mr. Srivasatava held illustrious career spanning over 24 years at Intel Corp, where he made significant contributions to Data Center Products, multiple generations of Xeon processors and Automotive technology.

“I am joining the MIPS team at a critical time when the company, AI-compute and RISC-V adoption are growing tremendously,” said Srivasatava. “MIPS has long established itself as an IP industry leader. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and working with the entire MIPS team as we continue to develop innovative solutions that give our customers the freedom to design and create.”

Manav Mediratta comes to MIPS with 20+ years of semiconductor expertise. Most recently he served more than three years as a Senior Engineering Manager at Google in Bengaluru, India. Prior to working at Google, Manav held several management roles at Texas Instruments for more than 17 years.

In his new role as the VP of Software Engineering, Mr. Mediratta will oversee all aspects of MIPS’ software engineering and development functions. Additionally, Mr. Mediratta will also serve as the site manager and leader of MIPS’ Software Center of Excellence located in Bengaluru.

Nasr Ullah joins MIPS with more than 35 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, most recently serving for more than four years at SiFive as the Senior Director of Performance Architecture for RISC-V Technology and Applications. Prior to SiFive, Mr. Ullah held technical and product management roles for companies including Samsung Electronics, Freescale-NXP and Motorola. Mr. Ullah also serves as the Executive Board Chair for the IEEE International Performance Conference on Computers and Communications. Mr. Ullah also serves as the Executive Board Chair for the IEEE International Performance Conference on Computers and Communications.

As the new VP of Architecture and Performance, Mr. Ullah will manage MIPS’ Architecture and Performance Modeling divisions. In his role, he will oversee all new key IP roadmap product designs at MIPS.

In addition to growing its executive team, MIPS has also continued to expand its work-force with additional team hirings in Dallas-TX, San Jose-CA (HQ) and Bangalore India centers and the announcement of its newest design center in Austin-TX.

About MIPS

MIPS is accelerating compute density in the automotive, cloud and embedded markets. Giving customers the freedom to build unique products for specific workloads, MIPS’ industry-leading cores are configurable, efficient and easy to implement. Its multi-threading methodology delivers advanced scalability and the ability to efficiently move and process data faster. The company’s compute DNA spans three decades with billions of MIPS-based chips shipped to date. For more information, visit www.MIPS.com.





