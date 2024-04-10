TSMC March 2024 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 10, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2024 was approximately NT$195.21 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent from February 2024 and an increase of 34.3 percent from March 2023. Revenue for January through March 2024 totaled NT$592.64 billion, an increase of 16.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|March 2024
|195,211
|February 2024
|181,648
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|7.5
|March 2023
|145,408
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|34.3
|January to March 2024
|592,644
|January to March 2023
|508,633
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|16.5
TSMC March 2024 Revenue Report
