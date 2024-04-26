Qualitas Semiconductor Partners with TUV Rheinland Korea to Enhance ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management System

April 26, 2024 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as QUALITAS) (QUALITAS, KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of interconnect solutions, has entered a strategic alliance with TÜV Rheinland Korea, a renowned global testing and certification organization. The partnership aims to bolster the development and technical support of ISO 26262, the international standard for the functional safety of automotive electrical and electronic components.

The formalization of this collaboration took place during a momentous ceremony held on April 26, 2024, at Qualitas Semiconductor's headquarters. At the event, both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signaling their commitment to advancing the development system of Interconnect IP, a pivotal component of the automotive System on Chip (SoC). Additionally, they pledged to obtain functional safety-related certification and established a joint working group to drive these initiatives forward.

ISO 26262 serves as a vital framework for ensuring the functional safety of components utilized in automobiles, particularly focusing on electronic and electrical systems. It encompasses the proactive detection and elimination of design errors and functional defects, thereby mitigating the risk of major accidents. As automotive functionalities increasingly rely on semiconductor-based control systems, the significance of adhering to international standard certification for automotive semiconductor components has become paramount.

"We are confident that TÜV Rheinland's extensive experience and expertise will significantly enhance Qualitas Semiconductor's proficiency in ISO 26262 functional safety technology," stated Dr. Pyeongsoo Han, CTO of Qualitas Semiconductor.

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a leader in high-speed interconnect technology, which is a key infrastructure of the 4th Industrial Revolution, encompassing AI, mobile devices, automotive systems and displays. We specialize in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification. We operate our business through the licensing of high-speed interface IP and by providing comprehensive design services.

Moreover, we have established a robust design methodology to ensure high reliability in ultra-fine semiconductor processes. With a proven track record in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors, our expertise spans the most advanced technologies.

For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been active for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s leading testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual sales of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland’s highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the globe, accompany innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards.

TÜV Rheinland Korea entered the Korean market in 1987 and is a reliable partner providing global and local manufacturers and businesses with one-stop testing, inspection, and certification services, in accordance with international and national standards.





