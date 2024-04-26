TSMC plans 1.6nm process for 2026
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (April 25, 2024)
TSMC is planning a 1.6nm process, called A16, for production in 2026 alongside a wafer-scale chiplet substrate and an automotive chiplet process.
The A16 process uses the TSMC Super Power Rail architecture with its nanosheet transistors for planned production in 2026. It improves logic density and performance by dedicating front-side routing resources to signals for high performance computing and AI chips with complex signal routes and dense power delivery networks. This will take on Intel’s backside power architecture that is key to the 18A and 14A process nodes.
The A16 TSMC process will provide 8-10% speed improvement at the same supply voltage as the N2P 2nm process, 15-20% power reduction at the same speed, and up to 1.10X chip density improvement.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Omni Design Announces Silicon Validated Data Converters on TSMC 16nm Process
- Kalray announces the Tape-Out of Coolidge on TSMC 16NM process technology
- Analog Bits Showcases PCIe Gen2 / Gen3 / Gen4 Reference Clock PHY Design Kits Available on TSMC 7nm / 12nm / 16nm / 22nm process technology
- PLDA and MegaChips announce a cooperation to design PCIe controllers and PCIe PHY IP on TSMC's 16nm Process Technology
- M31 Deploys a Full Range of IP for TSMC 16nm FFC Process
Breaking News
- Thalia's AMALIA 24.2 introduces pioneering estimated parasitics feature to reduce PEX iterations by at least 30%
- TSMC plans 1.6nm process for 2026
- Qualitas Semiconductor Partners with TUV Rheinland Korea to Enhance ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management System
- M31 has successfully launched MIPI C/D PHY Combo IP on the advanced TSMC 5nm process
- Ceva multi-protocol wireless IP could simplify IoT MCU and SoC development
Most Popular
- Controversial former Arm China CEO founds RISC-V chip startup
- Siemens collaborates with TSMC on design tool certifications for the foundry's newest processes and other enablement milestones
- Credo at TSMC 2024 North America Technology Symposium
- Synopsys Accelerates Next-Level Chip Innovation on TSMC Advanced Processes
- Kalray Joins Arm Total Design, Extending Collaboration with Arm on Accelerated AI Processing