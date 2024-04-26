TSMC plans 1.6nm process for 2026

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (April 25, 2024)

TSMC is planning a 1.6nm process, called A16, for production in 2026 alongside a wafer-scale chiplet substrate and an automotive chiplet process.

The A16 process uses the TSMC Super Power Rail architecture with its nanosheet transistors for planned production in 2026. It improves logic density and performance by dedicating front-side routing resources to signals for high performance computing and AI chips with complex signal routes and dense power delivery networks. This will take on Intel’s backside power architecture that is key to the 18A and 14A process nodes.

The A16 TSMC process will provide 8-10% speed improvement at the same supply voltage as the N2P 2nm process, 15-20% power reduction at the same speed, and up to 1.10X chip density improvement.

Click here to read more ...













