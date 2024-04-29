CAN FD Controller & LIN 2.1 Controller IP Cores, Available for Immediate Licensing with Proven Automotive Compatibility

April 29, 2024. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the instant availability of its partner’s Production-proven CAN FD Controller & LIN 2.1 Controller IP Cores. These IP Cores have been in Production in multiple chipsets with a robust and high-speed interface.

Today signifies a groundbreaking advancement in automotive and industrial connectivity as we introduce the next iteration of the Controller Area Network (CAN) and Local Interconnect Network (LIN) ecosystem. Crafted to address the dynamic needs of contemporary vehicle and industrial infrastructures, this ecosystem pledges unmatched reliability, efficiency, and adaptability.

This CAN & LIN ecosystem embodies a revolutionary leap in connectivity technology, presenting refined functionalities and capabilities meticulously customized to fulfill the intricate communication demands of present-day automotive and industrial sectors. Featuring accelerated data rates, heightened fault tolerance, and effortless integration, this ecosystem facilitates streamlined communication across an extensive array of devices and components.

The next generation CAN & LIN ecosystem offers a comprehensive suite of features to revolutionize connectivity across automotive and industrial applications. Experience lightning-fast data transmission speeds for real-time communication between control units and sensors, backed by built-in redundancy and error detection mechanisms ensuring robust reliability even in harsh operating conditions.

From small-scale embedded systems to large-scale network architectures, enjoy unmatched scalability facilitating seamless expansion as applications grow. With support for various protocols including CAN FD and LIN 2.1, adaptability to diverse requirements is effortless. Additionally, optimizes energy consumption and extends battery life with efficient communication protocols and low-power standby modes, while seamless integration with existing CAN and LIN networks minimizes downtime and simplifies migration to the next-generation ecosystem.

In addition to revolutionizing communication and efficiency, the next-generation CAN & LIN ecosystem is committed to driving sustainability across industries. By optimizing resource utilization, reducing emissions, and enabling smarter energy management, our innovative solutions contribute to a more sustainable future. From electric vehicles to energy-efficient factories, the CAN & LIN ecosystem plays a vital role in building a greener, more sustainable world for generations to come.

Availability: These Semiconductor Peripheral Interface IP Cores are available for instant licensing stand-alone and multiple IPs can be provided as a bundle package. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Storage, Automotive, Modem Interface, Low Power Applications, Industrial and Communication System. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





