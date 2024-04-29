Altera in negotiation on private equity partner

Intel expects to see a partnership with private equity on the spin out of its Altera FPGA business later this year.

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (April 26, 2024)

The FPGA division saw revenue down in the first quarter as a result of excess inventories highlighted by CEO Sandra Rivera, see: CEO interview: Sandra Rivera of Altera on the move to Intel 18A

“This quarter, we formally rebranded our Programmable Solutions Group, “Altera, an Intel Company,” said Dave Zinsner, Intel chief financial officer. “We look forward to bringing in a private equity partner this year to help prepare the company for an IPO in the coming years.”

