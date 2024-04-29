Digital Power Grid Overlay -- 20% to 40% Total Digital Dynamic Power Reduction
Altera in negotiation on private equity partner
Intel expects to see a partnership with private equity on the spin out of its Altera FPGA business later this year.
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (April 26, 2024)
The FPGA division saw revenue down in the first quarter as a result of excess inventories highlighted by CEO Sandra Rivera, see: CEO interview: Sandra Rivera of Altera on the move to Intel 18A
“This quarter, we formally rebranded our Programmable Solutions Group, “Altera, an Intel Company,” said Dave Zinsner, Intel chief financial officer. “We look forward to bringing in a private equity partner this year to help prepare the company for an IPO in the coming years.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- NXP and Chinese Private Equity firm JianGuang Asset Management to Establish Semiconductor Joint Venture
- Fuji Xerox Recognizes Altera with 2014 Premier Partner Award
- BittWare and PLDA Partner to Deliver 10G Low Latency TCP Offload, UDP and PCIe IP Cores on Altera Stratix-based Hardware
- Huawei Names Altera 2012 Excellent Core Partner for Delivering Quality, Leading-edge Products and Superior Technical Support
- RedMere, Fresco and Leading Investors Partner to Create Spectra7; Backed by $10 Million in New Equity