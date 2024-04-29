EDA toolset parade at TSMC's U.S. design symposium

By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (April 29, 2024)

The EDA trio—Cadence Design Systems, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys—is working hands in hand with TSMC to facilitate production-ready EDA tools for the mega-fab’s newest and most advanced processes. These EDA outfits showcased their IC design solutions at the TSMC 2024 North America Technology Symposium held in Santa Clara, California, on 24 April 2024.

The EDA tie-ups with TSMC show how toolmakers have established a symbiotic relationship with large fabs to support chip designers on advanced semiconductor manufacturing nodes. Moreover, it demonstrates why design flow migration is critical when chip designs move from one advanced node to the next.

