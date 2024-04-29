TSMC's A16 Process Moves Goalposts in Tech-Leadership Game
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (April 29, 2024)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has changed the tech leadership game with the announcement of its latest A16 chipmaking process, which analysts say may be a leap ahead of Intel’s 18A node. Analysts also told EE Times that it is unclear which company will win the process-tech championship.
The world’s leading chip foundry in April announced plans to roll out its newest process A16 chips by 2026. That process includes advanced packaging and 3D IC technologies expected to power AI innovations from TSMC’s top customers like Nvidia and AMD.
