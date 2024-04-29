Arm China's ex-CEO sets up RISC-V company

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 26, 2024)

Allen Wu, the sacked CEO of Arm China who wouldn’t leave, has set up a RISC-V company called Zhongzhi Chip, according to TrendForce, citing WeChat.

Zhongzhi Chip is said to be collaborating with the AI chip startup Tenstorrent and other “stellar global RISC-V chip companies” and to be looking for other alliances. It is said to have considerable financial backing.

