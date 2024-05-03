Alphawave Semi announced today a refocussing of the Board of Directors after reaching the three-year milestone since the Company's IPO

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada -- May 1, 2024 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, announced today a refocussing of the Board of Directors after reaching the three-year milestone since the Company’s IPO.

The Board believes that the future needs of Alphawave Semi as a global vertically integrated semiconductor company, requires deeper Board expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and datacentre infrastructure. In light of this, Paul Boudre, Susan Buttsworth, Victoria Hull and Rosalind Singleton have chosen not to put themselves forward for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). Jan Frykhammar, David Reeder, and Michelle Senecal-de-Fonseca will remain as Independent Non-Executive Directors, and accordingly at least half of the Board of Directors, excluding the Executive Chairman, will continue to be Independent Non-Executive Directors. The Company intends to recruit Directors with relevant Board experience in AI and datacentres.





