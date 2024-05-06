Announcing Availability of Silicon-Proven 12bit 1Msps SAR ADC IP Core for Whitebox Licensing with Royalty Free
May 6, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s 12-bit 1Msps SAR ADC IP Core, fully silicon-proven and whitebox ready for licensing without the burden of royalty fees. This cutting-edge technology promises to enhance the performance and efficiency of a wide range of electronic devices, from advanced consumer electronics to critical medical and industrial applications.
Key Features:
- Technology/Status:
- Process: CMOS 28nm
- Process Options: 6 Metal (5+1), 8 Metal (6+2), 10 Metal (6+2+2)
- Conversion Time/Sampling Frequency: 1 us / 1Msps
- Clock Requirement:
- 2 MHz - 20 MHz
- Supply Requirement:
- 1.8 V Analog / 1.0 V Digital
- Performance:
- INL (Integral Non-Linearity): < +/- 2 LSB
- DNL (Differential Non-Linearity): < +/- 1 LSB
This 12-bit 1Msps SAR ADC IP Core is designed to meet the demands of modern high-performance systems. With its exceptional performance, it is suitable for a wide range of applications including data acquisition, instrumentation, medical imaging, and more.
Today's demanding applications require high-performance ADC solutions that offer both accuracy and speed. Our, partner’s 12bit 1Msps SAR ADC IP Core meets these requirements and more, providing our customers with the tools they need to innovate and excel in their respective fields.
Whitebox Licensing:
The 12bit 1Msps ADC SAR IP Core is available for whitebox licensing, allowing customers to integrate this IP core into their designs with ease and flexibility. With whitebox licensing, customers have the freedom to use the IP core for multiple applications without the burden of royalty fees.
We understand the importance of flexibility and affordability when it comes to semiconductor IP licensing. That's why we're excited to offer our 12bit 1Msps ADC IP Core with a whitebox licensing option, giving our customers the freedom to innovate without worrying about royalty fees.
For more information about the 12-bit 1Msps SAR ADC IP and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing opportunities, please contact contact@t-2-m.com
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
Availability: These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

