A Conversation with GlobalFoundries Europe's Manfred Horstmann
By Pat Brans, EETimes Europe (May 1, 2024)
Dresden has been a microelectronics hub since its days as an East German city. Building on that strong foundation has been a win for GlobalFoundries and for Europe at large, says GlobalFoundries’ top executive on the continent.
Manfred Horstmann took what he considers to be an unconventional route to his current role as head of Europe for GlobalFoundries and general manager of the company’s Dresden site. Horstmann has held several technical posts throughout his career and was vice president of technology at GlobalFoundries before ascending to his current job in October 2020.
Many GMs do not have as much direct experience as Horstmann does with the technological changes of the past several decades. Because he remembers so well the days when submicron technology was a big deal, he says that even today, he never takes working with nanoscale processes for granted.
