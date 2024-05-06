Zhuhai Chuangfeixin: OTP IP Based on 55nm High-Voltage Process Successfully Qualified for Listing

May 6, 2024 -- Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Technology Co., Ltd. (CFX), a leading provider of Non-Volatile Memory IP (NVM IP) in China, has recently announced the successful qualiﬁcation of its OTP IP (One-Time Programmable memory IP core) based on the 55nm high-voltage (55HV 1.2V/6V/32V Process) process. This OTP IP has been listed in one of the top three foundries in China after passing rigorous reliability tests across three batches, meeting the non-volatile memory assessment standard set by the foundry and achieving a successful listing. This signiﬁcant milestone represents CFX’s advancement in offering customers secure and reliable OTP IP solutions tailored for the 55HV process.

“We are pleased with the successful listing of the 55HV process OTP IP in the foundry, which not only demonstrates CFX’s technical prowess in non-volatile memory IP but also delivers tangible value to our partners and customers,” said George Wang, CEO of CFX. “This milestone further enhances our OTP IP product portfolio across critical process nodes, enabling us to provide customers with OTP IP solutions boasting higher reliability, lower costs, and reduced area.”

Advantages of CFX’s 55HV Process OTP IP

High Reliability and Yield: CFX’s core team secured OTP-related patents in 2013, establishing a strong foundation in anti-fuse OTP IP technology. The technology involves programming through oxide layer breakdown, ensuring high reliability and yield similar to standard CMOS processes. Incorporating redundancy in the design further enhances reliability and yield.

CFX’s core team secured OTP-related patents in 2013, establishing a strong foundation in anti-fuse OTP IP technology. The technology involves programming through oxide layer breakdown, ensuring high reliability and yield similar to standard CMOS processes. Incorporating redundancy in the design further enhances reliability and yield. Wide Voltage Supply and Support: The IP accommodates a wide voltage supply range, enhancing compatibility, application scenarios, and stability.

The IP accommodates a wide voltage supply range, enhancing compatibility, application scenarios, and stability. Extensive Mass Production Verification: CFX’s HV platform OTP has been mass-produced since 2015, with over 100,000 wafers produced, demonstrating market validation and customer recognition for safety and reliability.

Application of OTP IP in LCD Display Drivers

OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, a core programmed once, ensures data permanence, preventing alteration or erasure. With the growing use of embedded applications, OTP safeguards hardware designs and secures products against unauthorized access, ﬁnding extensive use in display drivers, image sensors, power management chips, MCUs, Bluetooth chips, and other ﬁelds.

The OTP IP based on the 55HV (55HV 1.2V/6V/32V Process) process is extensively utilized in the LCD display driver domain, where OTP plays a crucial role in screen calibration and maintaining stable display performance. Screen ﬂickering caused by V-Common voltage offset in the IC can be mitigated using OTP. It eliminates screen ﬂickering by detecting panel brightness performance under different V-Common voltages and recording optimal values in OTP.

About Chuangfeixin Technology

CFX has forged deep strategic partnerships with numerous advanced wafer manufacturers both domestically and internationally. The process nodes have been veriﬁed to cover 180/130/110/90/55/40/28/22 nanometers and beyond. CFX can customize OTP IP solutions to meet speciﬁc application scenarios and demands regarding power consumption, size, performance, and cost, tailored to the characteristics of different process nodes and technical routes.

As a leading one-stop NVM IP provider in mainland China, CFX offers a comprehensive range of NVM IP solutions, including OTP/MTP/eFlash/Nor/Nand/EEPROM, supporting one-time, multiple times, and up to one million times programmable solutions. To date, CFX has served over 50 customers,with more than one billion chips utilizing its NVM IP products. With its innovative technology and excellent service, CFX is committed to continuously providing leading NVM IP solutions to the global semiconductor market.

For more detailed product information, please visit www.cfx-tech.com.





