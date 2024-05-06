GUC Monthly Sales Report - April 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 6th , 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Apr. 2024 were NT1,694 million, decreased 22.8% month-overmonth and decreasing 15.9% year-over-year.

Net sales for four months of 2024 totaled NT$7,384 million, decreased 13.6% compared to the same period in 2023.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2024 2023 MoM (%) YoY (%) Apr. 1,693,477 2,014,413 -22.8% -15.9% Year to Date 7,383,848 8,543,252 N/A -13.6%

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

GUC Apr. 2024 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,284,317 76 NRE 386,970 23 Others 22,190 1 Total 1,693,477 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





