UMC Reports Sales for April 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, May 7, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2024.

Revenues for April 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) April 19,741,391 18,461,436 1,279,955 6.93% Jan.-Apr. 74,373,490 72,670,883 1,702,607 2.34%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



