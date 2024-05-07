UMC Reports Sales for April 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, May 7, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2024.
Revenues for April 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
April
|
19,741,391
|
18,461,436
|
1,279,955
|
6.93%
|
Jan.-Apr.
|
74,373,490
|
72,670,883
|
1,702,607
|
2.34%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
