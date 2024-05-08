Arasan's Total MIPI Camera IP solution with CSI and C-PHY achieve ISO26262 Certification

Arasan announces the ISO26262 functional certification of its Total MIPI Camera IP Solution as a seamlessly integrated combination of its MIPI CSI-2 Tx / Rx and C-PHY IP

May 8, 2024 San Jose, CA: Arasan, a leading provider of mobile storage and connectivity IP solutions, is proud to announce the ISO26262 functional certification for its Total MIPI Camera IP solution as a single product - a seamlessly integrated combination configured either in Transmit mode with it’s MIPI CSI-2 IP and MIPI C-PHY Tx IP or in Receive mode with its MIPI CSI-2 Rx IP and MIPI C-PHY Rx IP enabling speeds of up to 54.72Gbps.

The certification also includes use of our MIPI D-PHY Tx IP or MIPI D-PHY Rx IP with the respective MIPI CSI Controller IP. Arasan’s MIPI D-PHY + CSI IP continues to be extensively used in low resolution camera sensor applications. The certification extends its usability in mission critical defense, aerospace & medical requiring a failsafe product.

Imaging companies seeking to develop prototypes or limited production quantities of high-resolution camera products can license Arasan's MIPI CSI IP in conjunction with the MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo ASIC.

Apart from the MIPI CSI-2 IP, Arasan offers a comprehensive portfolio of IP solutions for automotive SoCs, including Ethernet, CAN FD/XL, and USB.

The ISO26262 certified Total MIPI Camera IP Solution with its CSI IP & C-PHY IP or D-PHY IP are readily available for licensing. Customers licensing Arasan's CSI Controller IP can be assured of its compliance with specifications, instilling confidence in its usage for testing compliance.

Arasan 4.5 GHz C-PHY Eye Diagram

Arasan Chip System C-PHY v2.O/D-PHY Combo Test chip supporting speeds in excess of 4.5gsps. The C-PHY/D-phy Combo implemented in silicon on a TSMC foundry FINFET Test Chip. The Eye Diagram captured from Arasan’s C/D-PHY TestChip on CPHY mode is provided below,

Watch Demo of Arasan MIPI CSI and C-PHY IP

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems has been an active member of the MIPI Association since 2005, providing IP solutions for mobile storage and connectivity interfaces. With over a billion chips shipped incorporating Arasan's MIPI IP, the company has established a reputation for delivering high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions, encompassing digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan's focus lies in mobile SoCs, which have evolved to encompass a wide range of applications, from PDAs in the mid-'90s to today's automobiles, drones, and IoT devices. Arasan remains at the forefront of this "Mobile" evolution, providing standards-based IP that forms the foundation of Mobile SoCs.





