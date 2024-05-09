Softbank reported to be in talks to buy Graphcore
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 8, 2024)
Graphcore, the Bristol IPU developer, is said to be in talks with Softbank about a sale of a company for around $500 million, reports Bloomberg.
Graphcore raised over $700 million venture capital, and was valued, at its peak, at $2.8 billion.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Intel in talks to buy Globalfoundries
- NVIDIA and SoftBank Group Announce Termination of NVIDIA's Acquisition of Arm Limited
- Softbank talks to Apple and Nvidia about Arm sale
- Apple to Buy Intel's Modem Business for $1 Billion
- Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup to buy France's Linxens for $2.6 billion: sources
Breaking News
- Arm revenues up 47%; shares fall
- Sondrel awarded new Video Processor ASIC design and supply contract for a leading provider of High-Performance Video systems
- X-Silicon Announces a NEW Low-Power Open-Standard Vulkan-Enabled C-GPU™ - a RISC-V Vector CPU Infused with GPU ISA and AI/ML acceleration in a Single Processor Core
- Softbank reported to be in talks to buy Graphcore
- VESA Elevates PC and Laptop HDR Display Performance with Updated DisplayHDR Specification
Most Popular
- Synopsys Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Software Integrity Business to Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners
- Fabless semiconductor startup Mindgrove launches India's first indigenously designed commercial high-performance MCU chip
- sureCore announces successful tape-out of cryogenic IP demonstrator
- Siemens delivers end-to-end silicon quality assurance for next-generation IC designs with new Solido IP Validation Suite
- Announcing Availability of Silicon-Proven 12bit 1Msps SAR ADC IP Core for Whitebox Licensing with Royalty Free