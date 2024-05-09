Arm revenues up 47%; shares fall

Arm’s calendar Q1 (FY Q4) revenues were up 47% y-o-y at $928 million for a profit of $391 million.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 9, 2024)

Licensing revenue in the fiscal Q4 quarter grew 60% y-o-y to $414 million, royalties grew 37% to $514 million

