SAPEON Enhances AI Accelerator with proteanTecs Reliability and Performance Monitoring

Deep data monitoring based on chip telemetry provides data centers with high compute, low power, and robust server-based AI inference

‍HAIFA, Israel, May 9, 2024 -proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that SAPEON, a global AI semiconductor company, has integrated proteanTecs lifecycle monitoring solutions in the company’s next-generation AI chips. By using proteanTecs ML-driven applications based on chip telemetry, SAPEON gains deep data insights into their chip’s health and performance, enabling their team to optimize power efficiency, accelerate time-to-market and predictively enhance quality and reliability.

“SAPEON is committed to delivering state-of-the-art AI technology with enhanced power-cost efficiency,” said Sue Ryu, CEO at SAPEON. “With proteanTecs, we can further optimize the performance and power efficiency of our processors, while ensuring reliability at scale. Our customers also benefit from in-field system monitoring, as our highly advanced processors must reliably support large-scale AI tasks in datacenters and in the cloud.”

“SAPEON is pioneering AI solutions that surpass market expectations and set new standards in inference performance,” said Sanjay Lall, EVP Worldwide Sales at proteanTecs. “It is an honor and privilege to work with companies that are at the forefront of semiconductor development and shaping the future of AI. proteanTecs’ solutions provide SAPEON with the data-driven insights to further set them apart and deliver unparalleled performance, robustness and power efficiency.”

About SAPEON

SAEPON is an AI semiconductor company with strategic bases in Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, USA, and Korea, as a result of collaboration among the three SK ICT companies (SK Telecom, SK Square, SK Hynix). Following the unveiling of Korea's first AI semiconductor, X220, for data centers in 2020, SAPEON introduced its next-generation product, the X330, in November 2023. The X330 offers over four times the computational performance and more than twice the power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the X220, enabling robust support for various AI services, including large-scale language models. Additionally, SAPEON plans to continuously expand the application areas of AI semiconductors through the development of high-performance edge AI chips and IPs for autonomous driving and edge services. For more information about SAPEON and its products, visit https://www.sapeon.com/.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India, South Korea and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.





