Silicon Proven PCIe 5.0 PHY and Controller IP Cores in 12nm to Revolutionize Connectivity solutions
13th May 2024. – T2MIP, to meet the escalating demands for speed, reliability, and efficiency, T2M Technologies are proud to unveil the availability of PCIe 5.0 PHY and Controller IP Cores in 12nm. This pioneering solution promises to redefine connectivity standards and empower industries across the globe.
PCIe 5.0 unleashes unprecedented data transfer speeds of up to 32 GT/s per lane, doubling the bandwidth compared to its predecessor with support of PIPE 5.1 interface spec. This enables lightning-fast communication between devices, paving the way for enhanced performance in applications ranging from data centres to consumer electronics. Built on the advanced 12nm process node, our PCIe 5.0 PHY and Controller IP deliver unparalleled efficiency without compromising on scalability. The optimized architecture enables Auto power saving for short reach and ensures minimal power consumption due to support of additional PLL control, reference clock control, and embedded power gating control while supporting a wide range of configurations, making it adaptable to diverse design requirements.
With advanced signal conditioning techniques and error correction mechanisms, our solution ensures robust signal integrity even in challenging environments. This translates to reliable data transmission, reduced latency, and enhanced system stability, meeting the stringent quality standards of modern applications. Designed in accordance with the latest PCIe specifications, our IP solution guarantees seamless interoperability and compliance with industry standards. This facilitates seamless integration into existing ecosystems, simplifying the development process, and accelerating time-to-market for our customers.
Whether it's powering advanced AI algorithms, enabling immersive gaming experiences, or accelerating data-intensive workloads, PCIe 5.0 delivers the performance boost needed to unlock the full potential of modern applications. By harnessing the power of PCIe 5.0, businesses can gain a competitive edge in their respective markets. Whether it's delivering superior performance in networking infrastructure, enabling faster storage solutions, or enhancing the capabilities of IoT devices, our IP solution opens doors to new opportunities and revenue streams.
We recognize the importance of collaboration within the industry ecosystem. That's why we offer comprehensive support and collaboration opportunities to our partners, ensuring seamless integration and mutual success. Together, we can unleash the full potential of PCIe 5.0 and drive innovation across the technology landscape.
In addition to PCIe 5.0 PHY and Controller IP in 12nm, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, DSI UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), ), PCIe, DDR, 1G Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 6nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
