lowRISC Deploys Real Intent Ascent Lint, Meridian CDC, & Meridian RDC for OpenTitan Project
SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 13, 2024 -- Real Intent today announced that lowRISC C.I.C., the open silicon ecosystem organization, is deploying Real Intent Ascent Lint, Meridian CDC, and Meridian RDC static sign-off tools for the OpenTitan open-source project. lowRISC adopted Real Intent’s tool suite to enhance its design sign-off process efficiency.
lowRISC is a non-profit company that, with the support of its partners, provides a neutral home to develop and maintain open-source silicon designs, tools, and firmware. Their in-house full-stack engineering capabilities enable the hosting and management of high-quality collaborative projects such as the OpenTitan silicon root of trust, the Ibex 32-bit RISC-V core and the Sunburst project.
“Real Intent’s static sign-off tools have been a fundamental part of the design and verification process for the OpenTitan project,” remarked Gavin Ferris, CEO at lowRISC. “Following recommendations from its partners, lowRISC chose Real Intent’s Ascent Lint, Meridian CDC, and Meridian RDC based on the clear, low noise reporting, and excellent customer support across their tool suite.”
Ascent Lint is integrated into the OpenTitan project's development flow. Engineers who are working with OpenTitan IP can benefit from the pre-defined Ascent Lint setup, which conforms to the lowRISC Verilog Coding Style guide and has all files necessary for running Ascent Lint – including the run script.
“Real Intent is pleased that lowRISC is leveraging our static sign-off solutions to realize productivity gains for an exciting application such as OpenTitan – the first open-source silicon project to reach commercial availability,” said Prakash Narain, Real Intent president and CEO.
About Real Intent
Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its static sign-off product capabilities include multi-mode clock domain crossing; multi-scenario reset domain crossing; multi-test mode DFT; multi-policy RTL linting, connectivity & glitch, design initialization, and formal linting. Real Intent customers include more than 50 major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- CAN FD Controller & LIN 2.1 Controller IP Cores, Available for Immediate Licensing with Proven Automotive Compatibility
- Edge Impulse Deploys its State-of-the-Art Edge AI Models to Arm Microcontrollers Tools
- EdgeQ Deploys Arteris IP for its 5G+AI Base Station-on-a-Chip for Wireless Infrastructure
- Phison Deploys Cadence Cerebrus AI-Driven Chip Optimization to Accelerate Product Development
- Realtek Deploys Cadence Tempus Timing Solution to Deliver Working Silicon on N12 Design
Breaking News
- Is Graphcore Deal Finally About to Close?
- Frontgrade Gaisler Leads the Way in RISC-V Processor Development for Space Applications
- NEO Semiconductor Reveals a Performance Boosting Floating Body Cell Mechanism for 3D X-DRAM during IEEE IMW 2024
- TSMC April 2024 Revenue Report
- lowRISC Deploys Real Intent Ascent Lint, Meridian CDC, & Meridian RDC for OpenTitan Project
Most Popular
- Arm revenues up 47%; shares fall
- X-Silicon Announces a NEW Low-Power Open-Standard Vulkan-Enabled C-GPU™ - a RISC-V Vector CPU Infused with GPU ISA and AI/ML acceleration in a Single Processor Core
- Softbank reported to be in talks to buy Graphcore
- Siemens delivers end-to-end silicon quality assurance for next-generation IC designs with new Solido IP Validation Suite
- Ceva, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page