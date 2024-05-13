32-bit CPU IP core supporting ISO 26262 ASIL B level functional safety for automotive applications
TSMC April 2024 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – May 10, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for April 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for April 2024 was approximately NT$236.02 billion, an increase of 20.9 percent from March 2024 and an increase of 59.6 percent from April 2023. Revenue for January through April 2024 totaled NT$828.67 billion, an increase of 26.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|Avril 2024
|236,021
|March 2024
|195,211
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|20.9
|Avril 2023
|147,900
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|59.6
|January to Avril 2024
|828,665
|January to Avril 2023
|656,533
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|26.2
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Is Graphcore Deal Finally About to Close?
- Frontgrade Gaisler Leads the Way in RISC-V Processor Development for Space Applications
- NEO Semiconductor Reveals a Performance Boosting Floating Body Cell Mechanism for 3D X-DRAM during IEEE IMW 2024
- TSMC April 2024 Revenue Report
- lowRISC Deploys Real Intent Ascent Lint, Meridian CDC, & Meridian RDC for OpenTitan Project
Most Popular
- Arm revenues up 47%; shares fall
- X-Silicon Announces a NEW Low-Power Open-Standard Vulkan-Enabled C-GPU™ - a RISC-V Vector CPU Infused with GPU ISA and AI/ML acceleration in a Single Processor Core
- Softbank reported to be in talks to buy Graphcore
- Siemens delivers end-to-end silicon quality assurance for next-generation IC designs with new Solido IP Validation Suite
- Ceva, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page