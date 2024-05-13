TSMC April 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – May 10, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for April 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for April 2024 was approximately NT$236.02 billion, an increase of 20.9 percent from March 2024 and an increase of 59.6 percent from April 2023. Revenue for January through April 2024 totaled NT$828.67 billion, an increase of 26.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues Avril 2024 236,021 March 2024 195,211 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 20.9 Avril 2023 147,900 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 59.6 January to Avril 2024 828,665 January to Avril 2023 656,533 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 26.2





